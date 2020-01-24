Teen arrested, charged after stolen vehicle recovered
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen at the Maple Grove headquarters in Cambridge. (Photo: Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 1, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a 17-year-old has been charged following a stolen vehicle investigation in Kitchener.
Police were called to Ottawa Street South to reports of a stolen vehicle being spotted in the area at around 8:45 a.m. yesterday.
When they arrived, police attempted to stop the vehicle which fled the scene.
Officers later located the deserted vehicle near Kent Avenue and Charles Street East.
Following an investigation, a 17-year-old was later arrested.
He is facing a number of charges including theft of a vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and flight from police.
Police are also reminding people not to leave their cars running and unattended.