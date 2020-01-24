KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a 17-year-old has been charged following a stolen vehicle investigation in Kitchener.

Police were called to Ottawa Street South to reports of a stolen vehicle being spotted in the area at around 8:45 a.m. yesterday.

When they arrived, police attempted to stop the vehicle which fled the scene.

Officers later located the deserted vehicle near Kent Avenue and Charles Street East.

Following an investigation, a 17-year-old was later arrested.

He is facing a number of charges including theft of a vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and flight from police.

Police are also reminding people not to leave their cars running and unattended.