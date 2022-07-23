Teen arrested after threatening victim with bear spray during robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 14 year old involved in a person-on-person robbery in Kitchener, where the victim was threatened with bear spray.

Police said the victim had money taken during the robbery but did was not physically hurt.

Officials say it happened around 4:10 p.m. in the area of Country Hill Drive and Coach Hill Drive.

The teen was arrested and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of suspected cocaine and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police said this was a targeted incident.