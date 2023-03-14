Teen arrested after threatening girl who egged his home

An 18-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after his house was egged by a teenage girl and he allegedly followed her with a knife.

According to a media release issued by the Guelph Police Service, at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a 14-year old girl and two friends threw eggs at a house near York Road and Victoria Road South.

Police said the tenant of the egged house following the three to a nearby convenience store where they were buying more eggs and confronted them.

The girl said she saw the man holding a knife while he yelled at her. She was able to get away and call 911.

Police located the man at his residence and arrested him.

The 18-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on April. 28.