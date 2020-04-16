KITCHENER -- A 17-year-old male has been charged with weapons and drug charges after an investigation in Cambridge.

Police say they started an investigation in the area of Cedar and St. Andrews Streets in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

As a result, the teen was arrested.

Police say he was found to be in possession of a loaded .22-calibre handgun.

They also say they seized suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine, as well as a large sum of cash.

The accused has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of breach of undertaking, obstruct police and a number of firearm offences.

Police have not released his name.

He's scheduled to appear in court on April 16. None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.