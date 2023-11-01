Teen airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m., as the teen was crossing the street near Stirling Avenue South and Highland Road East, Waterloo regional police said.

It’s not clear if he was trick-or-treating at the time.

Police said the boy’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening. Orgne Air Ambulance said he was taken to McMaster General Hospital.

Witnesses described the chopper landing in a nearby park around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing and police said charges are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact police.

Roads in the area were closed for much of Tuesday evening but have since reopened.