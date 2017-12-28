

A 17-year-old goy appeared quiet and timid Thursday as he made his first court appearance on a charge of second-degree murder.

The boy, whose name cannot be published due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is accused of killing a 57-year-old woman who was found dead in a home on Falcon Drive in Elmira on Monday.

He was arrested Wednesday in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Waterloo’s north end.

Thursday’s court appearance was brief, lasting less than 10 minutes in total. It ended with the boy – who spent much of the time with his head down – being remanded into custody and told to return to court Friday.

The woman’s cause of death has not been made public.

Police say they expect to remain in the Falcon Drive area for some time as they continue their investigation.