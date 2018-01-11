

CTV Kitchener





The 17-year-old boy charged in the death of Elizabeth Alder made a brief appearance in court Thursday morning.

The teen has been accused of second-degree murder and has been in police custody since Dec. 27. He will be back in court on Jan. 25.

57-year-old Alder was found dead in an Elmira home on Christmas Day. The cause of Alder’s death has not been released.

The teen cannot be identified because he is a youth.