KITCHENER -- Two people are facing charges after they allegedly solicited help in planning a homicide.

The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police say they got a report of a suspicious person in Walkerton over the weekend.

Officers responded and, according to a news release, were told that the person was trying to get help to plan a homicide.

As a result of their investigation, police say they arrested two people: a 25-year-old Brant Township man and a 16-year-old resident of Southgate Township were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The latter cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both are in custody pending an upcoming bail hearing.

According to the release, police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.