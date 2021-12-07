Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Aud tonight

KITCHENER -

It's the night local hockey fans have been waiting for – the return of the Teddy Bear Toss.

The event will take place at the Aud during tonight's game between the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights.

Once the Rangers score their first goal, fans will throw stuffed animals onto the ice which will then be collected and donated to local organizations ahead of Christmas.

This is the first Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud in more than two years.

Organizers have asked fans to follow a few new rules this year:

Bears should be new and placed in a clear plastic bag

No big bears, small or medium-sized is best

Avoid bears with battery packs or hard surfaces (as they can injure other fans)

Teddy Bears cannot be purchased at the game this season.

Tickets for tonight's game are still available on the team's website.