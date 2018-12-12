Featured
Teddy bear toss collects more than 10,000 stuffed toys
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 6:46AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 12, 2018 6:52AM EST
It was the twenty-fourth annual Kitchener Rangers teddy bear toss Tuesday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex.
Nick McHugh scored the Rangers’ first goal sending stuffed toys raining down onto the ice.
The club says they collected more than 10,000 toys for less fortunate kids in the region.
The game went into overtime and Oshawa Generals won 4-3.