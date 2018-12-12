

CTV Kitchener





It was the twenty-fourth annual Kitchener Rangers teddy bear toss Tuesday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex.

Nick McHugh scored the Rangers’ first goal sending stuffed toys raining down onto the ice.

The club says they collected more than 10,000 toys for less fortunate kids in the region.

The game went into overtime and Oshawa Generals won 4-3.