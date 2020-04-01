KITCHENER -- While many long-term care homes, retirement residences and hospices have closed their doors to visitors, technology is keeping the residents inside connected to the community.

This includes 85-year-old Edith who has dementia and lives at The Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph, where like many care homes across Ontario, there are no visitors or day trips allowed.

So, in the wake of physical separation comes contemporary connection, including video chats or songs with loved ones.

In Stratford, Tom Melady typically sings face-to-face with his audience.

“A couple times a month, I’ll play in the local nursing homes,” said musician Tom Melady.

That tradition continues but now it's broadcast over the internet.

“They know most of the old songs I sing, so that can help cheer up their spirits in some manner or the other,” said Melady.

At Hospice Wellington in Guelph they have 10 palliative care beds, two of which are currently occupied.

Residents there are also not allowed visitors and unfortunately the hospice doesn’t own any laptops or iPads for virtual visits.

“One of the things that we’re doing, we’re having the nurses call the families, twice a day with a report and an update,” said Pat Stuart, executive director of Hospice Wellington

“Certainly if they want to speak on the phone, we have phone in each room. They’re all private rooms.”

Guelph resident Nikki Sweeny, who has no personal connection to this hospice, started a go-fund-me on their behalf.

“I would like them to have a little bit extra just to see if they need it but in the end as long as they get 10 iPads I am happy with that,” said Sweeny.

“It’s so important to be able to say those last words and to be there with that person and provide comfort,” explained Stuart.

Comfort in the form of a simple message that goes a long way in lifting spirits.