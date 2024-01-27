KITCHENER
    • Team Up For Mental Health hockey game played in Cambridge

    Two hockey teams joined forces for a special event in Cambridge that put mental health at centre ice.

    The Team Up For Mental Health Game was played at the Galt Arena Gardens Friday night.

    The Cambridge Rivulettes junior women’s hockey team and the Waterloo Ravens U22 elite team faced off to raise awareness for mental health initiatives in the region.

    “We know a lot of kids these age are having conversations about mental health within their friend group, but not necessarily reaching out for that help and support,” said Karyn Kipper-Day, a program coordinator for Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council.

    Funds from this year’s event will go towards the council, who had representatives on hand to give out hot chocolate and spark conversations about mental health.

