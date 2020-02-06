KITCHENER -- Schools will soon be handing out report cards to secondary students, but this time, they’ll look a bit different.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says report cards for Semester One will include marks and learning skills, but will not have anything written in the comments section.

It’s all part of the ongoing job action in the province.

Teachers are able to withdraw services including not completing a full report card.

The school board says that any parent that has a question or concern about their child’s progress can contact the school directly.