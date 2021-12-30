Teachers' union calls Ontario's decision to delay start of school 'sadly disappointing'

KITCHENER -

Teachers' unions are weighing in on the province's decision to delay the start of school by two days.

On Thursday, the province announced students will return for in-person learning on Jan. 5.

Dr. Kieran Moore said the postponement would give schools extra time to prepare for additional COVID-19 safety measures.

Those include:

Providing N95 masks for staff at schools and licensed child care settings

Providing three-ply cloth masks for children

Deploying an additional 3,000 HEPA filters to school boards

Patrick Etmanski, with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association of Waterloo Region, calls the delay of in-person learning "sadly disappointing."

"The fact that [Dr. Moore] stated that they're doing it to have extra time for additional health and safety measures is honestly a joke. Very little, if anything, is going to be different come Jan. 5."

Etmanski said it makes more sense to push back the start of school by a week or more, adding that many teachers don't feel safe going back to into the classroom.

Rob Gascho, who represents the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation for Waterloo Region, is also questioning the province's decision.

"Why was the Minister of Education not on that call, because that [announcement] didn't answer many questions," he said. "What is supposed to happen those two days? Are we supposed to do online learning, are students not engaging with anything? What are teachers expected to do? Who is supposed to be in the buildings? What are they supposed to be doing? None of that was answered and I guess I'm just at a bit of a loss to understand what these two days are supposed to accomplish."

Gascho said there's not a lot of time to prepare with the announcement coming less than a week before students are set to return to school.