Teachers, farmers and chaildcare workers can now pre-register for vaccine
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 11:43PM EDT
KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo Public Health unit has opened pre-registration for several groups.
The groups are classified as essential worker, who cannot work from home.
The list includes:
- Elementary and secondary school workers (including educators, custodial, school bus drivers, administrative staff)
- Workers responding to critical events (including police, fire, special constables, children’s aid society workers, emergency management, critical infrastructure restoration workers)
- Enforcement, inspection and compliance roles (including by-law enforcement, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspectors, border inspection officers, labour inspectors, WSIB field workers)
- Individuals working in childcare (including all licensees, employees and students on educational placements who interact directly with children in licensed childcare centres and in authorized recreation and skill building programs, licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of home child care agencies and students on education placement)
- Foster care agenda workers (including customary care providers)
- Food manufacturing and distribution workers
- Agriculture and farm workers
- Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers