A teacher at a Branford high school has been charged after allegedly touching a student inappropriately.

The Brantford Police Service began investigating the incident on Nov. 1.

A female victim between the ages of 14 and 18 was identified.

Police said the victim had been touched inappropriately by a teacher at North Park Collegiate and Vocational School.

According to a news release, William Edward Gemmell, 56, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

In a statement, the Grand Erie District School Board confirmed that Gemmell was a teacher there, and that he had “been reassigned to home pending the resolution of his court proceedings.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Det. Jeff Cotter at 519 756-0113.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact the Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers.