Teacher charged with sexual assault, exploitation: Brantford police

Brantford -

Brantford police have charged a teacher with sexual assault and exploitation.

According to a release, in April of this year, Brantford police were made aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship occurring between a teacher and student at a local high school.

Police said the allegations occurred more than two decades ago.

The Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is "actively investigating the offences."

A teacher is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of sexual assault.

Police said the accused was still teaching with a local school board but has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

No further details are being released to protect the identity of the victim, police said.