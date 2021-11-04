Teacher at Alpine Public School charged with assault

Kitchener -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a 52-year-old woman with assault, after allegations that a “teacher had taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom” according to a press release.

The Waterloo woman has been charged with two counts of assault.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8, 2021.

Last week, two families came forward to CTV News about the allegations.

Police said they began their investigation on October 22 after a report from Family and Children’s Services of Waterloo Region.

More details to come.