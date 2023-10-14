Kitchener

    • Taylor Swift fans line up for concert film at local theatres

    Eras Tour tickets may have been impossible for some to come by, but Taylor Swift fans have received a silver lining in the form of a film.

    Dozens of fans flocked to the Kitchener and Waterloo Cineplex locations Friday night to take in the concert experience on screen and sing along.

    "I've been waiting for so long," said Jaz Kahlon. "I was so sad that I didn't get tickets to the Eras Tour and I'm so happy she did a concert film for everybody that couldn't get tickets."

    The 7:30 p.m. shows at both theatres were sold out.

    "I'm really excited to see it because I really love Taylor Swift and I'm just really excited to be with all the other fans as well," said Emma Van Schaik.

    The film hit theatres Thursday and was Cineplex's most successful event for presales with $6.2 million generated.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News