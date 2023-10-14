Taylor Swift fans line up for concert film at local theatres

Eras Tour tickets may have been impossible for some to come by, but Taylor Swift fans have received a silver lining in the form of a film.

Dozens of fans flocked to the Kitchener and Waterloo Cineplex locations Friday night to take in the concert experience on screen and sing along.

"I've been waiting for so long," said Jaz Kahlon. "I was so sad that I didn't get tickets to the Eras Tour and I'm so happy she did a concert film for everybody that couldn't get tickets."

The 7:30 p.m. shows at both theatres were sold out.

"I'm really excited to see it because I really love Taylor Swift and I'm just really excited to be with all the other fans as well," said Emma Van Schaik.

The film hit theatres Thursday and was Cineplex's most successful event for presales with $6.2 million generated.