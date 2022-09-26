Taxi stolen at hospital crashes into hydro pole: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged a man they say stole a taxi and went airborne as he crashed it into a hydro pole.

Emergency crews were called to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Guelph General Hospital.

Police say a taxi driver picked up a passenger at the hospital. The man allegedly got in the front and demanded to be taken to an address.

Police say, when the cabbie refused and got out to try to get help from hospital security, the man climbed into the driver's seat.

The passenger in the back seat got out before the man accelerated quickly, sideswiped another vehicle, hit a curb, and went airborne before hitting a hydro pole, according to officials.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged and the driver sustained minor injuries.

A 29-year-old Guelph man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, and impaired operation. His licence was suspended for 90 days.