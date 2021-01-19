KITCHENER -- A taxi fare increase could be coming to Waterloo Region.

The Licensing and Hearings Committee approved a recommendation to increase the per kilometre rate from $2.10 to $2.30. It was also recommended to increase the cost of waiting from $31.20 to $35 per hour.

The last rate increase in the region was nine years ago. These fares would put local taxi rates at similar ranges to other municipalities, the recommendation said.

The rate change will go before council on Wednesday night.