Two men and one woman are being sought by police in connection with a robbery in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say a taxi driver was robbed shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on Frobisher Drive.

One of the suspects is described as being a 5’2”-to-5’4”-tall, 120-pound white woman with blond hair and missing front teeth.

The other two suspects are said to be white men who are 5’8” to 5’9” tall and have medium builds.