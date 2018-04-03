Featured
Taxi driver robbed in Waterloo; 3 suspects sought
Waterloo Regional Police say they want to talk to this woman as part of an investigation into a taxi robbery in Waterloo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 4:05PM EDT
Two men and one woman are being sought by police in connection with a robbery in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police say a taxi driver was robbed shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on Frobisher Drive.
One of the suspects is described as being a 5’2”-to-5’4”-tall, 120-pound white woman with blond hair and missing front teeth.
The other two suspects are said to be white men who are 5’8” to 5’9” tall and have medium builds.