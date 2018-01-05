Featured
Taxi driver robbed in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 11:22AM EST
Two men are being sought by police in connection with a robbery in Kitchener’s west end.
Waterloo Regional Police say a taxi driver was robbed on Valleyview Road, near Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street, Thursday evening.
According to police, two men in dark clothing robbed the driver and then left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.