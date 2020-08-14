KITCHENER -- A taxi driver who says he was assaulted by a passenger carrying gun, spoke exclusively with CTV News about the scary encounter.

Paa-Kodi Aidoo works for Golden Triangle Taxi. Just before 10 a.m. Friday, he was sent to the Super 8 hotel in Cambridge to pick up a passenger. The 62-year-old says no one was there when he arrived, but a few minutes later he was approached by a man who claimed he had made the call.

Aidoo says the man wanted to go to Kitchener, but didn’t have the address. When he asked for the fare up front, the man handed over $20. Aidoo says he explained that it wouldn’t cover the trip, and the man promised to pay the full amount once they arrived.

As they were driving along Highway 401, Aidoo say his passenger suddenly became aggressive.

“He starting calling me names and swearing at me,” he says.

He tried to ignore the man, so he could concentrate on the road.

“I was driving, and I thought, ‘I have to exit because if I continue going, I don’t know what will happen.’”

Aidoo made it to King Street in Kitchener and that’s when things turned violent.

“The guy wanted to reach from the back to attack me,” he says. “But because of the [protective] screen he wasn’t able to.”

Waterloo Regional Police say the passenger wanted to change his destination in the middle of the ride, which caused the dispute. They also say he got out of the taxi while it was still in motion.

Aidoo claims the man tried getting into the front of the vehicle.

That’s when he starting honking his horn to alert other drivers.

A man who driving behind Aidoo’s vehicle pulled over and tried to help.

“We had to a fight with him,” he says. “He was fighting us and punching the guy.”

The altercation left them both covered in blood.

Then the passenger pulled out a gun.

“I was scared,” Aidoo admitted.

He says the driver who came to his aid told him: “I don’t think this is worth our lives.”

That’s when the passenger ran off.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to scene. Aidoo says they took his bloody shirt, because they believed it may contain the passenger’s blood.

“I’m very grateful that I wasn’t injured,” he says.

Aidoo is also thankful that the other driver stopped to help him.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” he says.

Police have not released a description of the man, but Aidoo says he was white, with short dark hair. He says he was wearing a hoodie, sweatpants and a black and white bandanna.