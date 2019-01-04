

CTV Kitchener





A taxi driver was taken to hospital after being assaulted and having his vehicle stolen in Kitchener.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service was called to the area of St. Leger and Guelph Streets just after 2 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the driver was assaulted by four males and had his vehicle and personal property stolen.

The taxi was located a few blocks away.

There were no suspect descriptions provided.

Police say that taxi robberies are rare, saying that only two similar incidents last year.

The investigation is ongoing and police have asked anyone with information to contact them.