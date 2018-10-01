

CTV Kitchener





After nearly 50 years, Waterloo Taxi will leave its office in uptown Waterloo.

The building at the corner of King Street North and Princess Street West was sold after the city replaced the taxi stand with bike lanes.

“It’s kind of a sad day but at the same time it’s a new beginning,” said Pete Neufeld who drives for the company.

Despite losing an estimated 30 per cent of its business to Uber, Neufeld said that things have come close to stabilizing, with revenue returning to near pre-Uber levels.

Part of that return to strength has been due to company-wide modernization.

The Waterloo Taxi fleet has been almost completely replaced by hybrid vehicles, decreasing costs across the board.

Their app has also allowed them to cut costs, allowing users to order a cab without a phone call and offering a discount off of regular rates.

Neufeld said that the number of downloads have risen to a few thousand per month.

Uber began in Waterloo Region about three years ago, and allows people to use their own vehicles to drive for the company.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

The sale of Waterloo Taxi was scheduled to close on Jan. 1, but with a lease-back provision designed to afford them more time to find a new home.