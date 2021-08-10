KITCHENER -- Globe Studios, a location providing affordable studios for artists, is asking the Region of Waterloo for a tax exemption.

The building is not currently eligible for a tax rebate. Coun. Tom Galloway said the current policy does not allow artist studios to be eligible for a tax rebate because they rent out space to artists and are therefore considered a commercial entity.

Isabella Stefanescu, director of Globe Studios, presented to council on Tuesday. Stefanescu asked council to provide some sort of a type of tax rebate.

Galloway argued the studio should be eligible, as he feels it provides a charitable service to artists.

Administration will now develop a report looking at the implications of making a change.