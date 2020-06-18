WATERLOO -- A 36-year-old woman from Tavistock has been arrested in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Tavistock on Tuesday and say they’ve seized electronics that will be further examined.

The woman has been charged with three counts of making an agreement or arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child younger than 16.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.