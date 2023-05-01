Tavistock, Ont. foster dog gives birth to 14 puppies

One Tavistock, Ont. family just got a lot bigger.

The four-year-old dog they’re fostering, Panda, recently gave birth to 14 puppies.

“Panting, oh the panting – and the bad doggy breath,” laughs Kim Gruber, Panda’s foster parent, recalling her nearly eight-hour labour.

Gruber, who fosters pets for the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth, was quick to step up when the organization put out an urgent plea for help.

“Urgent need – a dog pregnant and due to deliver within a week,” Gruber recalls.

It was a daunting task, but Kim was up for the challenge – especially after seeing Panda modelling in her own maternity photo shoot.

Panda poses with an ultrasound photo in her maternity shoot. (Submitted/Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth)

“When I saw her pregnancy shoot photo, I thought she looked very beautiful and that we could enjoy this whole thing,” Gruber says.

When Panda came into the humane society’s care, an ultrasound revealed she would soon be a mom.

But in this case, calling her “pregnant” may have been an understatement.

“I couldn't believe it when they said it could be 14,” Gruber says. “And what do you know it, it was 14.”

Gruber helped Panda through labour. She gave birth to seven males and seven females.

Panda watches over her babies. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

One of the pups, the runt of the littler, did not survive, but the rest are healthy and thriving.

For now, they’re staying with Gruber, each wearing a different coloured collar.

But once they’re ready, they’ll be up for adoption, looking for their permanent home.

The humane society has created a registry with items needed to care for the puppies. They’re also planning a virtual puppy shower to raise money for the furry family.

A full list of animals available for adoption at the local humane society is available here.