A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges after a vehicle was stolen on the weekend.

Police say that a white pickup truck was taken from a parking lot near Charles Street West and Ontario Street South in Kitchener.

The vehicle had been left running at about 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Around 4:30 a.m., provincial police received a report of a white pickup truck driving the wrong way on Highway 401 near Highway 7/8.

Regional police were alerted, and later found the vehicle abandoned near Westmount Road West and Victoria Street South.

Police say the driver was found shortly after.

A Taser was reportedly used to control the 29-year-old male suspect.

He is facing several charges, including theft and possession over $5,000, dangerous driving and flight from police.