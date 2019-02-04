Featured
Taser used to stop man suspected of stealing vehicle
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 12:47PM EST
A Kitchener man is facing a number of charges after a vehicle was stolen on the weekend.
Police say that a white pickup truck was taken from a parking lot near Charles Street West and Ontario Street South in Kitchener.
The vehicle had been left running at about 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Around 4:30 a.m., provincial police received a report of a white pickup truck driving the wrong way on Highway 401 near Highway 7/8.
Regional police were alerted, and later found the vehicle abandoned near Westmount Road West and Victoria Street South.
Police say the driver was found shortly after.
A Taser was reportedly used to control the 29-year-old male suspect.
He is facing several charges, including theft and possession over $5,000, dangerous driving and flight from police.