Police are issuing a warning to any women who used tanning beds at an Ingersoll business over a 2.5-year period.

Oxford County OPP say they want to hear from women who tanned at Target Zone Health and Fitness on Thames Street South between January 2016 and May 17 of this year.

Any woman who fits those criteria may have been a victim of voyeurism, police say.

A 48-year-old man from nearby Zorra Township was arrested last month on one count of voyeurism in relation to an alleged offence at that business.