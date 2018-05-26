Featured
Tanker flipped after collision with car
A tanker truck collided with a car that failed to stop at a stop sign and flipped, police say.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:10AM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries Saturday morning after a two-vehicle collision.
One other person was treated for minor injuries on-scene.
Police say a car failed to stop for a stop sign at Trussler Road and Cedar Creek in North Dumfries, near Ayr.
It was hit by a tanker truck, which flipped as a result of the accident.
Charges are currently pending.
Additional information was not available.