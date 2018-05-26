

CTV Kitchener





Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries Saturday morning after a two-vehicle collision.

One other person was treated for minor injuries on-scene.

Police say a car failed to stop for a stop sign at Trussler Road and Cedar Creek in North Dumfries, near Ayr.

It was hit by a tanker truck, which flipped as a result of the accident.

Charges are currently pending.

Additional information was not available.