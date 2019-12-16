Talks between province and teacher’s union remain at a standstill
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, December 16, 2019 5:11PM EST
The 60,000 members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation could go on another one-day strike on Dec. 11. (OSSTF District 24/ Twitter)
Negotiations between the province and the union representing public high school teachers have resumed.
But both parties remain far apart on the main sticking points, including wages, class sizes and e-learning.
The OSSTF and the province do agree on one thing – a two-day media blackout.
The talks are continuing as some Ontario high school teachers prepare for hold their third one-day strike.
On Wednesday ten school boards, including the Waterloo Region District School Board, will hit the picket line.