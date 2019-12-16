Negotiations between the province and the union representing public high school teachers have resumed.

But both parties remain far apart on the main sticking points, including wages, class sizes and e-learning.

The OSSTF and the province do agree on one thing – a two-day media blackout.

The talks are continuing as some Ontario high school teachers prepare for hold their third one-day strike.

On Wednesday ten school boards, including the Waterloo Region District School Board, will hit the picket line.