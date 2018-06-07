

Much of the election-related conversation in Kitchener-Conestoga has focused on two names – one which isn’t on the ballot, and a very similar one which is.

Incumbent MPP Michael Harris, who was elected twice as a Progressive Conservative but now sits as an independent after being booted from the PC caucus, is not running. In his place, the PCs are running Mike Harris Jr., the son of former premier Mike Harris.

Questions around Michael Harris’ ouster over sexually charged text messages he and a party intern exchanged several years earlier, followed by Mike Harris Jr.’s appointment as his replacement over candidates who had registered to run in a nomination contest, have been a hot topic in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding.

If voters decide they don’t like Mike Harris Jr. as much as they liked Michael Harris, the riding could go to Kelly Dick, a labour organizer running for the NDP, or Liberal candidate Joe Gowing, a banker and former Catholic school trustee.

There are three other names on the ballot in Kitchener-Conestoga: Green candidate Bob Jonkman, Libertarian nominee Daniel Benoy, and Dan Holt, who is running under the banner of the Consensus Ontario Party.

In 2014, Michael Harris won Kitchener-Conestoga by about 1,400 votes over his Liberal challenger.

