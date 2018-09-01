

CTV Kitchener





Families gathered at Shade’s Mills in Cambridge to learn how to make and fly kites.

The Grand River Conservation Authority ran the program on Saturday morning.

It wasn’t just about fun—the program also taught kids about wind and the basics of flight.

“How do we get something that’s heavier than the air and get it airborne?” said Peter Pautler, an environmental education specialist with the GRCA.

Kites were made out of recyclable materials like garbage bags.

Plastic drinking straws helped frame different shapes.

As the grand finale, everyone got to lift their kites to see if they would take flight.