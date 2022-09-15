Take Back the Night returns to Waterloo region for 39th anniversary

Take Back the Night is in its 39th year in Waterloo region with some participants saying it means a lot to see the community come together to show their support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

Take Back the Night was held on Thursday night and organized by the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region.

“There are a lot of folks sitting on a waitlist waiting for support, so it makes it more important than ever to have folks come out to support survivors and our center,” said Sarah Wiley, public education coordinator at the Sexual Assault Support Centre Waterloo Region.

Wiley said over the last two years during the pandemic the centre has received a spike in crisis calls and requests for service, making this event that much more important.

Some participants began arriving around 5 p.m. to begin making signs to show their support and visit community partner booths.

Some attended the event to provide information and resources about sexual and gender-based violence.

Organizers say while women, children and trans people are most likely to experience sexual and gender-based violence, it affects everyone in the community.