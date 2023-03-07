Tactical officers called to scene in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advising the public of an increased police presence in Brant County.

On Tuesday evening, OPP tweeted about the increased police presence in the area of Queen Street South in Scotland, Ont. just south of Brantford.

Tactical officers could be seen at the location as a long line of police vehicles were parked along the street.

According to OPP, the presence was for an active investigation.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation was.

At 11:42 p.m., police announced that the area had been cleared.