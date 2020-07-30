KITCHENER -- A local t-shirt fundraiser helped a seven-year-old girl raise hundreds of dollars for regional hospitals.

Violet Kingsley's small business, Vee's Tees, started last month. The t-shirts display positive slogans and hand-drawn designs.

She's been selling the shirts online, with a portion of the sales going to Region Ready, a joint fund helping Cambridge Memorial, St. Mary’s and Grand River Hospitals purchase personal protective equipment.

On Thursday, she was able to give the foundation a cheque for $600.