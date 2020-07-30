Advertisement
T-shirt fundraiser brings in $600 for regional hospitals
Published Thursday, July 30, 2020 10:08PM EDT
Violet Kingsley, 7, has started a t-shirt business in Kitchener and is helping out a local organization fight COVID-19 too. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener) (June 28, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A local t-shirt fundraiser helped a seven-year-old girl raise hundreds of dollars for regional hospitals.
Violet Kingsley's small business, Vee's Tees, started last month. The t-shirts display positive slogans and hand-drawn designs.
She's been selling the shirts online, with a portion of the sales going to Region Ready, a joint fund helping Cambridge Memorial, St. Mary’s and Grand River Hospitals purchase personal protective equipment.
On Thursday, she was able to give the foundation a cheque for $600.