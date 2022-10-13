'Systemic racism is long entrenched in higher education': U of G releases anti-racism policy statement

The University of Guelph has created an anti-racism policy statement for the institution, which they say is a first for an Ontario university.

The University of Guelph says the statement is the next step in “it’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

“We know that racism is a harsh daily reality for many Canadians,” Indira Naidoo-Harris, associate vice-president of the university’s office of diversity and human rights. “This is unacceptable.”

“This statement will give the university community the tools they need to identify and address racism when it occurs,” Naidoo-Harris said.

STATEMENT PART OF LARGER EFFORT

The policy statement stems from the university’s Anti-Racism Action Plan developed in 2020.

“Many of our racialized students, faculty and staff don’t always feel as though they are fully welcomed and included members of our community,” said Jade Ferguson, associate dean of university academic equity and anti-racism.

“Systemic racism is long entrenched in higher education. The policy statement outlines the University’s proactive responsibility to reduce the harm of racism on campus and in the broader community,” Ferguson said.

Naidoo-Harris says the statement will serve as a foundation for anti-racism and inclusion work at U of G as part of a larger effort to embed equity, diversity and inclusion.

“It creates a shared understanding and highlights expectations for our community when it comes to addressing racism and racial discrimination. We all have a part to play in building a kind, accepting and fair university where everyone has a sense of belonging,” Naidoo-Harris said.

STEPS IN THE U OF G ANTI-RACISM POLICY STATEMENT

Policy statement steps include:

Reviewing, monitoring and implementing policies and practices to address systemic barriers to full participation in all facets of university life

Providing pathways to embed anti-racism in pedagogy, curriculum and learning

Reviewing and strengthening processes including but not limited to the university’s Human Rights Policy and Procedures which supports a culture of inclusiveness and an environment that is respectful and free of racism and racial discrimination

Developing an anti-racism lens to the university’s research ecosystem to embed equitable practices throughout the research lifecycle

Providing the campus community with education and resources to recognize, promote and engage in anti-racism and racial equity practices

Engaging with members of racialized communities at the University to understand and work to address their needs

Naidoo-Harris believes these efforts could lead to improved programs, services, academic excellence and student success.

“While specific acts of racism on campus are not addressed, the policy statement does set expectations for a racism-free university environment, which necessitates the reviewing and strengthening of our existing complaint and reporting processes,” explained Ferguson.