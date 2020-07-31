KITCHENER -- It was a sunny and seasonal end to the work-week and the month of July featured several days of hot and humid conditions, with the first ten days of the month at or over 30 C.

According to Environment Canada, Waterloo Region on average sees about eight 30-degree days annually. During July, the Waterloo International Airport recorded 13 days at or above 30 C.

LONG WEEKEND: SUN, RAIN AND THUNDERSTORM RISK

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 20s. Clouds roll in late day ahead of the risk of scattered showers. Most will stay dry until the overnight hours widespread rain returns with the risk of thunderstorms, persisting through Sunday.

Periods of rain continues Sunday along with a gusty east wind. Temperatures will be on the cooler side of seasonal, although humidity levels remain in the low 30s over the entire long weekend. Monday conditions continue to clear out with some sunshine but precipitation lingers providing the risk of a few showers.

On Tuesday, temperatures drop into the low 20s, but the cool-down is brief. Temperatures climb toward the weekend. Here is the long range forecast.