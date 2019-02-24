

CTV Kitchener





The 2019 Canadian Synchronized Skating Championships wrapped up at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex on Sunday.

More than 40 teams and 800 skaters were competing in the event throughout the weekend.

This is the second time the venue has hosted the nationals in the past three years.

Organizers say over 120 volunteers helped to host the event.

The winners qualify for international competition.

Nexxice from Burlington won in both the intermediate and open categories.

All the other categories were won by teams from Quebec.