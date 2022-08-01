Swimmer dies following search of Guelph Lake

A person swimming in Guelph Lake has been pronounced dead following an emergency response.

Police, paramedics, and fire departments were first called to the conservation area at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, for reports of a swimmer in distress near the island.

The swimmer was found around 7:30 p.m., taken to hospital, and later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Wellington County OPP.

This it the second Guelph Lake swimmer to die in two weeks.

On July 18, the body of 21-year-old Rayan Kaber was pulled from the water after he was reported missing the day before.