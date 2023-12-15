Swearing in date set for MPP-elect Aislinn Clancy

The newest member of the Ontario legislature will be sworn in before the holidays.

Aislinn Clancy, the Green Party MPP-Elect for Kitchener Centre, will officially take over the job on Dec. 21.

She served as Ward 10 councillor for the City of Kitchener from 2022 until the November byelection.

Tuesday night was her final council meeting, where councillors and Mayor Berry Vrbanovic wished Clancy well in her new role.

As for Clancy’s seat on council, it can be filled through a byelection or by appointment.

Vrbanovic said the city clerk will bring forward a report upon Clancy’s formal resignation declaring the seat vacant.

The issue will be discussed at a council meeting in January 2024.