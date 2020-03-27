KITCHENER -- Two of Victoria Park's most famous residents have made their return to Kitchener.

Otis and Ophelia spent the past few months in Stratford calling it home for the winter

The swans now released back into the park's lake where they will enjoy the warmer weather.

The pair became popular last spring, when the city got the chance to name Otis's new female companion.

The long-time bachelor he finally coupled up after being single since 2012.