KITCHENER -- Police in Stratford say they're saddened by the loss of one of the city's "beloved swans" after one was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials say they were contacted by a 77-year-old Stratford man at around 4:15 p.m.

He reportedly told police that he had had accidentally hit the swan on Lakeside Drive.

According to the news release, the man said the swan stepped off the curb in front of the man's vehicle.

Officers responded with a city employee, but the swan passed away and was removed from the scene.

After speaking to the driver and witnesses of the incident, police say they determined that no offence was committed and, as such, no charges will be laid.

The swans returned to the Avon River after the annual swan parade back in March, but to little fanfare.

With COVID-19 restrictions ramping up at the time, the only people there to watch were city staff.