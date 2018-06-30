

CTV Kitchener





An SUV struck a median on Highway 7/8 on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. just past the Ottawa Street exit, closing the east ramp to Highway 401 for several hours.

There were three occupants of the vehicle.

Police say there were serious injuries, and a door of the vehicle had to be forced open to get to one of the passengers.

Ornge air ambulance was called initially, but ultimately called off.

The SUV sustained significant damage to its front end.

The cause of the accident has not been confirmed.