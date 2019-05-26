Featured
SUV drives off road and ends up in farmer's field
A minivan ended up in a farmer's field in West Montrose. (May 26, 2019)
Sunday, May 26, 2019
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2019 1:57PM EDT
Police are investigating a crash in West Montrose.
It happened Sunday morning on Katherine Street North, between Tribe Road and Brohman Road.
A SUV somehow ended up in a farmer’s field.
The vehicle had damage to its front-end and driver’s side, one of the bumpers was torn off and the vehicle was covered with dirt and grass.
A long gun was also seen sticking out the SUV’s back door.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.