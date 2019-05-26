

Police are investigating a crash in West Montrose.

It happened Sunday morning on Katherine Street North, between Tribe Road and Brohman Road.

A SUV somehow ended up in a farmer’s field.

The vehicle had damage to its front-end and driver’s side, one of the bumpers was torn off and the vehicle was covered with dirt and grass.

A long gun was also seen sticking out the SUV’s back door.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.