SUV crashes into Waterloo home

A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.

It happened on Lakeview Drive in Waterloo’s Lakeshore area around 5 a.m.

Carmen Hall, who lives in the home with her husband, said everyone is physically OK.

She said she came outside to see her vehicle pushed and a second vehicle smashed into her garage.

The crash damaged the homeowner's car and left a dent in their garage. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Police quickly responded.

Hall said the driver of the vehicle didn’t run and apologized to her about what happened.

In her 43 years of living on the street, Hall said she’s never experienced something like this.

The crash tore up her garden and took out her neighbour’s tree.

The brickwork beside the garage is cracked. (CTV Kitchener/Colton Wiens)

Hall said a fire official came to inspect the home and she’s waiting for insurance to asses the damage.

Police have not released details on what happened yet. CTV News will bring you more information tonight at Five and Six and this online story will be updated.

The SUV that smashed into the home is towed away. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)