SUV collides with school bus in Bloomingdale
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, March 9, 2020 3:38PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 3:52PM EDT
A school bus was damaged in a crash on Mar. 9, 2020.
KITCHENER -- Firefighters say there are no serious injuries after an SUV struck a school bus in Bloomingdale.
It happened Monday just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Road and St. Charles Street.
The SUV had some damage to its front end while the bus door was broken.
Officials say there were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
