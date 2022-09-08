SUV catches fire in Guelph, man charged for arson nearly half a year later

A Guelph man has been charged with arson nearly six months after an SUV fire.

Emergency crews were called to the fire around 5:15 a.m. on March 17 in a parking lot on Auden Road near Eastview Road.

Police say a 2021 Ford Bronco had been doused in gasoline, set on fire, and completely destroyed.

According to a Thursday police release, a 47-year-old Guelph man has been charged with arson in connection to the fire.

Police say the man and the owner of the vehicle are known to each other.